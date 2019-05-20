Tarek Ghani is a nonresident fellow in the Global Economy and Development Program at the Brookings Institution, an assistant professor of strategy at Washington University's Olin Business School and a senior economic adviser at the International Crisis Group.

Ghani’s research examines markets and institutions in emerging economies and has appeared in the American Economic Review and Harvard Business Review with media coverage in The Wall Street Journal. At Olin, Ghani has taught the professional MBA core strategy course and Ph.D. seminars on organizational economics, non-market strategy, and global strategy. He is Olin's faculty representative at Brookings Executive Education in Washington, DC, where he currently teaches executive, professional, and full-time MBA courses on business, government, and society.

Ghani is an affiliate of the Empirical Studies of Conflict Project and the International Growth Centre. During 2015-2016, he was the ESOC Postdoctoral Fellow at Princeton University's Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Ghani received his Ph.D. and M.S. in business and public policy from UC Berkeley's Haas School of Business and B.S. in symbolic systems with international security honors from Stanford University. From 2006-2009, he oversaw grants on conflict prevention issues at the private foundation Humanity United. Ghani has also worked with the Center for Global Development, the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the United States Institute of Peace, and the World Bank.