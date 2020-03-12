Susan A. Thornton is a retired senior U.S. diplomat with almost 30 years of experience with the U.S. State Department in Eurasia and East Asia. She is currently a senior Fellow and research scholar at the Paul Tsai China Center at Yale University Law School; director of the Forum on Asia-Pacific Security at the National Committee on American Foreign Policy; and a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

Until July 2018, Thornton was acting assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs at the Department of State and led East Asia policymaking amid crises with North Korea, escalating trade tensions with China, and a fast-changing international environment. In previous State Department roles, she worked on U.S. policy toward China, Korea, and the former Soviet Union and served in leadership positions at U.S. embassies in Central Asia, Russia, the Caucasus, and China.

Thornton received her master's in international relations from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and her bachelor's from Bowdoin College in economics and Russian. She serves on several non-profit boards and speaks Mandarin and Russian.

Affiliations:

Camden Conference, member

Council on Foreign Relations, member

Eurasia Foundation, member, board of directors

National Committee on American Foreign Policy, director, Forum on Asia-Pacific Security

National Committee on U.S.-China Relations, member, board of directors