Robin Lewis

Robin J. Lewis is a research analyst and associate fellow with the Center for Technology Innovation in the Governance Studies program at the Brookings Institution. Her current research explores the intersection of inclusive finance, technological innovation, and the mobile economy. She is a co-author (with John D. Villasenor and Darrell M. West) of the 2015, 2016, and 2017 Brookings Financial and Digital Inclusion Project (FDIP) reports. FDIP aims to evaluate commitment to and progress toward financial inclusion across a set of geographically, economically, and politically diverse countries. Lewis holds an MSc in comparative politics (with a specialization in conflict studies) from the London School of Economics and Political Science and earned her B.A. in political science from Furman University.