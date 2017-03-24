 Skip to main content
Marcela Escobari

Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education

Marcela Escobari is a senior fellow in the Center for Universal Education at Brookings, where she is leading the Workforce of the Future Initiative. She was Assistant Administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean in President Obama’s administration. Escobari was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and led the bureau and its initiatives on poverty, inequality, citizen security, and governance. Throughout the region, USAID has 13 bilateral missions, three regional missions, and U.S.-based programs focusing on democracy, humanitarian assistance, and the environment. The bureau manages an annual budget of approximately $1 billion.

Since 2007, Escobari served as executive director at the Center for International Development at Harvard University, a research center working to generate breakthrough ideas that bring stable, shared, and sustainable prosperity to developing countries. During her tenure, the Center achieved tremendous impact, tripling in size with projects in 17 countries across five continents.

She has also worked as head of the Americas region at the OTF Group (a spin-off of Monitor Group), where she advised governments on how to increase export competitiveness and harness the private sector to eradicate poverty. She began her career as a Mergers & Acquisitions banker at JP Morgan in New York. The World Economic Forum named her a Young Global Leader in 2013. She co-authored the book “In the River They Swim: Essays from around the World on Enterprise Solutions to Poverty,” holds a B.A. in economics from Swarthmore College and an M.A. in public policy from the Harvard Kennedy School.

Experience
Past Positions
Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Latin America & Caribbean at USAID, Senate confirmed (2016- 2017)
Senior Adviser, Mastercard Center for Inclusive Growth (2017)
Executive Director, at Harvard University’s Center for International Development (2007- 2016)
Director at OTF Group, formerly part of Monitor Group (2001- 2007)
Visiting Scholar at the London Business School, Strategy Department (1998-1999)
Financial Analyst at J.P. Morgan, Latin America Mergers & Acquisitions (1996- 1998)
Board member at Root Capital (2011-2016)
Selected as Young Global Leader at the World Economic Forum (2013-2018)
Education
MPP (2001) Harvard University
B.A. in Economics (1996), Swarthmore College
Language Fluency
English (fluent)
Portuguese (proficient)
Spanish (fluent)

U.S. development programs are never going to eliminate migration flows. But when there are sudden increases in migration that are attributable to insecurity, we have been able to implement anti-violence programs that have proven to be successful.

Marcela Escobari The Washington Post

"You have to play the long game. It’s fine to add money, but when the commitment is volatile and your funding goes up and down constantly, you can end up creating more harm than good."

Marcela Escobari Devex

"We have been in Central America for a long time. It’s not just money that has made us effective in the region — there is a lot of hard-earned experience, trial and error, and institution building that is slowly reaping results. The worst thing that could happen now is to go back to zero."

Marcela Escobari The Washington Post
