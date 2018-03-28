Julie Wagner, nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, Metropolitan Policy Program served as the co-director for the Bass Initiative on Placemaking and Innovation at Brookings between 2015 and early 2018. At Brookings she was co-author of the paper “The Rise of Innovation Districts: A New Geography of Innovation in America,” which observes how new geographies of innovation are emerging in response to broad economic and demographic forces that value specific place-based attributes and amenities. She also co-authored several papers regarding the changing role of innovation and place including “Innovation spaces: The new design of work,” and “Advancing a new wave of economic competitiveness: The role of mayors in the rise of innovation districts.” Julie is also a visiting scholar with the Esade Business School’s Center for Global Economy and Geopolitics. Julie has written articles on the new geography of innovation for the Harvard Business Review, Fortune Magazine, Quartz, and The Guardian.

Living in Europe, Julie continues to help advance the competitiveness of cities and regions globally, including Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Melbourne, Milan, Silicon Valley, Sheffield, Sydney, and Torino. She has trained numerous European cities on how to design public involvement strategies for large-scale urban projects. She is the author of a European Commission handbook on the topic, which was subsequently translated into six languages.

A trained city planner, Julie served as a deputy planning director for the District of Columbia where she developed the city’s long-range plan, orchestrated the development of plans for more than one hundred neighborhoods, and managed all controversial land use disputes regarding projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars. She also designed a library revitalization strategy with the District of Columbia Library Board of Trustees.

Wagner earned a Masters in City Planning from MIT and holds a Bachelors in Organizational Communication from Northeastern University. Julie has received several planning awards from MIT and the American Planning Association for her work. She was trained in conflict resolution and police mediation.