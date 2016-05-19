Ian Hathaway is a nonresident senior fellow at the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings, where he publishes research on technology, innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

He is also a consultant at Frontier Economics, where he leads and develops work on technology, innovation, and public policy, and is an adjunct professor at New York University, where lectures on startups and urban economic development.

Ian has recently worked with organizations in the Internet, software, medical technology, media, consulting, banking, venture capital, startup, non-profit, and education sectors, on a range of research, public policy, regulatory, and strategy issues, and he has published for a number of research institutions, universities, non-profits, and businesses.

Ian is regularly cited in leading press outlets for his views and research, including in the The New York Times, The Economist, The Washington Post, Financial Times, The Wall Street Journal, and countless others, and he is a frequent contributor at the Harvard Business Review.

Previously, Ian was an economist the Federal Reserve Bank, World Trade Organization, and Bloomberg, and founded Ennsyte Economics, a consultancy. He has also been an advisor to venture-backed technology startups, investors, and non-profits. Ian is a graduate of the University of Chicago, where he studied economics and political economy.