George Ingram’s professional career—in Congress, the executive branch, and the non-profit sector—has focused on international economic and development policy.

He is a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. He also serves as chair emeritus of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, and as co-chair of the Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network.

From 1973 to 1995 Mr. Ingram was a senior staff member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, responsible for international economic and development issues.

Mr. Ingram served from 1995 to 1998 as vice president of Citizens Democracy Corps.

From 1998 to 2000, he was principal deputy assistant administrator of the Agency for International Development with primary responsibility for U.S. assistance programs in the former Soviet Union.

From 2001-2011 he worked at AED, first as founding director of the Basic Education Coalition, subsequently as founding director of the Education Policy and Data Center, and then as senior vice president for public policy and briefly as interim president and CEO.

He serves on the boards of the Eurasia Foundation, the Executive Council on Diplomacy, the Dockery Farm Foundation, and Friends of Publish What You Fund. He is also a member of the Responsible Sourcing Advisory Council of the VF Corporation.

Mr. Ingram holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina, a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (first year in Bologna, Italy), and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University 1998-2000.