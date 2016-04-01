 Skip to main content
ingramgv2

George Ingram

Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

George Ingram’s professional career—in Congress, the executive branch, and the non-profit sector—has focused on international economic and development policy.

He is a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution. He also serves as chair emeritus of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, and as co-chair of the Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network.

From 1973 to 1995 Mr. Ingram was a senior staff member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, responsible for international economic and development issues.

Mr. Ingram served from 1995 to 1998 as vice president of Citizens Democracy Corps.

From 1998 to 2000, he was principal deputy assistant administrator of the Agency for International Development with primary responsibility for U.S. assistance programs in the former Soviet Union.

From 2001-2011 he worked at AED, first as founding director of the Basic Education Coalition, subsequently as founding director of the Education Policy and Data Center, and then as senior vice president for public policy and briefly as interim president and CEO.

He serves on the boards of the Eurasia Foundation, the Executive Council on Diplomacy, the Dockery Farm Foundation, and Friends of Publish What You Fund. He is also a member of the Responsible Sourcing Advisory Council of the VF Corporation.

Mr. Ingram holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of North Carolina, a master’s degree from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (first year in Bologna, Italy), and a Ph.D. from the University of Michigan. He served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University 1998-2000.

202.238.3552 — Communications Team, Brookings Global Economy and Development
Topics
Development Financing
Economic Development
Education
Global Development
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Experience
Current Positions
Chair emeritus of the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition
Co-chair of the Modernizing Foreign Assistance Network
Past Positions
Senior staff on the House Foreign Affairs Committee
Deputy Assistant Administrator at USAID
Vice President and Interim CEO of AED
Education
University of North Carolina, BA
Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies, MA
University of Michigan, Ph.D.

Research

Blog Posts

Events

In The Media

Economists and business experts disagree on the likely future of work and impact of technology. Some see widespread unemployment, others high-quality jobs. Technology change is happening so fast, it's hard to look three years into the future, much less 10 years.

George Ingram Devex

I think blended finance, development finance, is what’s needed, is the future. The U.S. is using a model that was created 40 years ago and I think it’s way past time for modernizing our capabilities.

George Ingram Devex
You have to assume that some core portion of those votes [against OPIC's reauthorization] were members of Congress who always vote against foreign aid. What strikes me is that the opposition that we’ve seen over the last two years against Ex-Im has not translated into opposition against OPIC.
George Ingram Morning Consult
