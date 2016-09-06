 Skip to main content
David Victor, Co-Chair, Energy Security and Climate Initiative

David G. Victor

Co-Chair - Cross-Brookings Initiative on Energy and Climate

David Victor is a professor of international relations at the School of Global Policy and Strategy and director of the Laboratory on International Law and Regulation (ILAR). Prior to joining the faculty at University of California, San Diego, Victor was a professor at Stanford Law School where he taught energy and environmental law.

His research focuses on regulated industries and how regulation affects the operation of major energy markets. He has a dual understanding of the science behind climate change and how international and domestic public policy work. Victor authored "Global Warming Gridlock" (Cambridge University Press, 2011), which explains why the world hasn't made much diplomatic progress on the problem of climate change while also exploring new strategies that would be more effective. The book was recognized by The Economist as one of the best books of 2011.

Victor is a leading contributor to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), a United Nations-sanctioned international body with 195 country members. Victor’s expertise was recently tapped by the Southern California Edison to lead the company’s community engagement panel for decommissioning of the San Onofre Nuclear Power Plant. According to utility officials, he was chosen to lead the panel because he has the vision, leadership, and experience to bring together a diverse group of concerned people.

Victor co-founded and directs the ILAR research center at University of California San Diego. ILAR’s work in understanding regulation, from climate change treaties to human rights accords, aims to have a significant impact on all players in international relations––those working in the global economy in multinational firms, aid, and development as well as nongovernmental organizations. ILAR, and by extension Victor himself, study how regulation, international and domestic, actually work.

His doctorate is from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Bachelor of Arts from Harvard University.

Affiliations:
American Association for the Advancement of Science, member
American Geophysical Union, chair
American Political Science Association, member
American Society of International Law, member
International Institute for Strategic Studies, member
International Studies Association, member

858.822.7628 — ILAR General Information
202.797.6103 — Foreign Policy Program
Climate Change
Energy Security
Foreign Policy
Climate
Energy
International relations
Political science
Current Positions
Professor of International Relations, School of Global Policy and Strategy, University of California, San Diego
Co-Director, Laboratory on International Law and Regulation, University of California, San Diego
Co-Director, Deep Decarbonization Initiative, University of California, San Diego
Adjunct Professor, Climate, Atmospheric Science, and Physical Oceanography, The Scripps Institution of Oceanography, University of California, San Diego
Co-Chair, Cross-Brookings Initiative on Energy and Climate, The Brookings Institution
Senior Research Fellow, Climate Leadership Council
Nonresident Senior Associate, Energy and National Security Program, Center for Strategic and International Studies
Professor, School of Law, Stanford University (2006-2009)
Director, Program on Energy and Sustainable Development, Stanford University (2001-2009)
Robert W. Johnson, Jr. Senior Fellow for Science and Technology, Council on Foreign Relations (1998-2009)
Research Scholar, Project on "Environmentally Compatible Energy Strategies," International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (1997-1998)
Co-Leader, Project on "Implementation and Effectiveness of International Environmental Commitments (IEC)," International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis (1993-1997)
Ph.D., Massachusetts Institute of Technology, 1997
B.A., Harvard Univeristy, 1987
English

[On climate change] We should be looking at the options for removal of all the major greenhouse gases. After CO2 [carbon dioxide], methane is the next leading candidate.

David G. Victor Scientific American

[On Washington governor and U.S. presidential candidate Jay Inslee's recently released climate plan] It is not clear to me that supply chains could meet the need for all new light- and medium-duty vehicles and buses, along with all new buildings, to be zero-emission by 2030. [Yet], no other candidate is devoting this much attention to the climate issue.

David G. Victor Los Angeles Times
