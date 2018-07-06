 Skip to main content
Constantino

Constantino Xavier

Fellow - Foreign Policy, Brookings India

Constantino Xavier is a Fellow in Foreign Policy Studies at Brookings India in New Delhi and the Brookings Institution in Washington DC. He researches on India’s foreign and security policies as a regional power, with a focus on institutions and decision-making processes, and also on relations with Europe.

He is currently writing a book on India’s crisis response and involvement in neighboring countries (Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar), and also examining the challenges of connectivity and security across the South Asian and Indian Ocean regions. Xavier’s research also focuses on how India’s democratic values and institutions influence its external engagements and its relations with other democratic powers.

Previously, he worked at the Brookings Institution, in Washington DC, as a media correspondent in South Asia, and as an adviser to the Embassy of Portugal in New Delhi during the presidency of the European Union. He held fellowships at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses and the Observer Research Foundation, in New Delhi, and received research awards from the United States Fulbright program and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations. Xavier holds a Ph.D. in South Asian studies from the Johns Hopkins University, School of Advanced International Studies.

Contact Constantino Xavier at cxavier@brookingsindia.org.

Representative publications:

South Asia

Europe

Migration and diaspora

Contact
+91 11 41628248/9
Topics
Europe
India
International Affairs
South Asia
Programs
Foreign Policy
Centers
Brookings India
Additional Expertise Areas
Asia & the Pacific
Global Governance & Politics
Human Rights
Migration / Refugees
Democracy
Experience
Current Position
Fellow, Foreign Policy, Brookings India, New Delhi
Past Positions
Fellow, Carnegie India, New Delhi
Senior Research Assistant, Brookings Institution, Washington DC
Visiting Fellow, Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi
Visiting Fellow, Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi
Research Fellow, Portuguese Institute of International Relations, Lisbon
Lecturer, Department of Political Studies, New University of Lisbon
Policy Adviser, Embassy of Portugal, New Delhi
Education
Ph.D., The Johns Hopkins University, SAIS (2016)
M.Phil., Jawaharlal Nehru University (2008)
M.A., Jawaharlal Nehru University (2006)
B.A., New University of Lisbon (2003)

