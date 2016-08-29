Bradley Hardy is a nonresident senior fellow in Economic Studies at Brookings and associate professor in the School of Public Affairs at American University. His research interests lie within labor economics, with an emphasis on economic instability, intergenerational mobility, poverty policy, and socio-economic outcomes. His recent work examines trends and sources of income volatility, intergenerational mobility, and neighborhood economic development within the United States, with a focus on socio-economically disadvantaged families. He also conducts research on the role of anti-poverty transfer programs such as SNAP food stamps and the earned income tax credit for improving economic well-being among low income individuals and families.

He currently serves on the executive board of the Association for Public Policy Analysis and Management, and the editorial boards of the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management and the Review of Black Political Economy. He is an elected member of the National Academy of Social Insurance.

Hardy holds a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Kentucky, a Master's of Public Policy from Georgetown University, and a B.A. in economics from Morehouse College.