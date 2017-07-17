 Skip to main content
Anthony F. Pipa

Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development

Tony Pipa is a senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development Program at the Brookings Institution, where he studies place-based policies to improve social progress in the United States and globally, including through use of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) at the local level. He is also considering the future of U.S. multilateral aid and the applicability of lessons from international development to improving rural development in the U.S.

Tony has over 25 years of executive experience in the philanthropic and public sectors addressing poverty and advancing inclusive economic development. During the Obama administration, he served as chief strategy officer at the U.S. Agency for International Development and held multiple senior policy positions at the Agency. He served as U.S. special coordinator for the Post-2015 Agenda at the Department of State, leading the U.S. delegation at the U.N. to negotiate and adopt the SDGs. Prior to his government service, he directed the NGO Leaders Forum at Harvard University and was the founding CEO of the Warner Foundation, a family foundation in North Carolina focused on improving economic opportunity and race relations. He helped launch Foundation for Louisiana in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, and has played a principal role in the start-up of several philanthropic ventures focused on addressing poverty and improving distressed communities.

He serves on the board of directors of StriveTogether and the Advisory Council of the Center for Disaster Philanthropy. He has published articles, book chapters, and opinion pieces on local implementation of the SDGs, the effectiveness of place-based policies, multilateral aid, philanthropic effectiveness, financial innovations, and policies to strengthen resilience and prosperity. He attended Stanford University, was graduated from Duke University, and earned a Master of Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Contact
202.238.3552 — Global Economy and Development program
Topics
Development Financing
Economic Development
Global Development
Global Poverty
Poverty
Sustainable Development Goals
Transparency
United Nations
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Additional Expertise Areas
United Nations system
OECD
U.S. Foreign Assistance
USAID
Transparency and Accountability
Global and U.S. Philanthropy
Poverty Alleviation
Resilience
Community-based planning
Experience
Current Positions
Consultant for the Family Independence Initiative
Consultant for the United Nations Foundation
Past Positions
Chief Strategy Officer at USAID
U.S. Special Coordinator for the Post-2015 Development Agenda at the U.S. Department of State
International Policy Advisor at USAID
Deputy Assistant to the Administrator in Policy, Planning, and Learning at USAID
Senior Advisor, Strategic and Program Planning, Bureau for Policy, Planning, and Learning at USAID
Founding Executive Director and Board Member at The Warner Foundation
Founding Director of Philanthropic Services at Triangle Community Foundation
Founding Executive Director at Mt. Diablo Habitat for Humantiy
Education
Harvard University, MPA
Poynter Institute for Media Studies, Fellowship in Journalism
Duke University, BA
Language Fluency
Spanish (conversational)
French (conversational)

