Applied Psychology Department, Kimball Hall

Alejandro J. Ganimian

Nonresident Fellow - Global Economy and Development, Center for Universal Education

Alejandro J. Ganimian is an Assistant Professor of Applied Psychology and Economics at New York University's Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development. His work focuses on how to reform the incentives, capacity, and supports of school systems in developing countries to improve student learning. He uses field experiments to evaluate education programs and policies that strengthen school management and classroom instruction to address the needs of children and youth from pre-school to secondary school. Specifically, his work seeks to advance knowledge on how to: (a) encourage schools to ensure all students master foundational skills; (b) support teachers to make instruction of heterogeneous student groups manageable; and (c) provide additional scaffolding to the most disadvantaged children and youth.
He holds a doctorate in Quantitative Policy Analysis in Education from Harvard University, where he was a fellow in the Multidisciplinary Program in Inequality and Social Policy; a master’s in Educational Research from the University of Cambridge, where he was a Gates Scholar; and a bachelor’s in International Politics from Georgetown University. He was also a post-doctoral fellow at the Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL).
Alejandro is currently a Non-Resident Fellow at the Center for Universal Education at the Brookings Institution; a Special Invitee of the regional office of J-PAL for Latin America and the Caribbean; and a member of the Advisory Board of the Organization of Ibero-American States for Education, Science, and Culture (OEI). He has worked as a consultant for multiple international organizations, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Bank, and the Inter-American Development Bank, among others.
Topics
Early Childhood Education
Education in Developing Nations
Global Development
Global Economy
Programs
Global Economy and Development
Centers
Center for Universal Education
Experience
Current Position
Assistant Professor of Applied Psychology and Economics, Steinhardt School of Culture, Education, and Human Development, New York University, 2017-Present
Past Position
Senior Education Post-Doctoral Fellow, Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) South Asia – New Delhi, India, 2015-2017
Education
Harvard University, Graduate School of Education Ed.D., Quantitative Policy Analysis in Education (Economics of Education Concentration)
University of Cambridge, Faculty of Education M.Phil, Educational Research
Georgetown University, School of Foreign Service B.S.F.S., International Politics, magna cum laude (Minor in Justice and Peace Studies)
Lincoln University College – Buenos Aires, Argentina
