World Class: A conversation with author Dr. William A. Haseltine

NYU Langone Health is known today for delivering clinical excellence, patient satisfaction, and outstanding safety performance. In less than a decade, the once unprofitable, poorly ranked medical institution turned itself into a global leader in patient centered care—and generated a substantial financial surplus. How did they do it? On April 22, 2019 the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy hosted Dr. William A. Haseltine for a discussion on his latest book, “World Class: A Story of Adversity, Transformation, and Success at NYU Langone Health.” Dr. Haseltine, known for his groundbreaking work on HIV-AIDS and pioneering application of genomics to drug discovery with Human Genome Sciences, outlined the “levers of change” that the institution applied and offers an important lesson in delivering effective health care at manageable costs. Join the conversation on Twitter at #WorldClass.