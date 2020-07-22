Why the world is at a turning point with artificial intelligence and what to do about it

With the increasing incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) into our economy and daily lives, it has become the transformative technology of our time. While some people anticipate a positive future in regard to AI, others raise concerns that emerging technologies will usher in a world of increased inequality, declining privacy, and a broad threat to humanity itself. In their new Brookings Institution Press book, “Turning Point: Policymaking in the Era of Artificial Intelligence,” John R. Allen and Darrell M. West discuss AI’s opportunities and risks, and present a policy and governance blueprint for gaining its benefits.

On August 10, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a webinar discussion with Allen and West moderated by Andrea Mitchell, the NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and anchor of “Andrea Mitchell Reports.” They will examine the current landscape of AI and how near-term policy decisions could determine whether the technology leads to utopia or dystopia.

