What to expect from the 2019 State of the Union
Past Event
President Trump was scheduled to deliver the 2019 State of the Union address to Congress and the nation on January 29. However, Speaker Nancy Pelosi asked that he reschedule his address—or deliver it in writing—as long as the government remains shut down. After a few days of brinkmanship with the Speaker, President Trump agreed to delay his speech until the government reopens. On January 28, Governance Studies at Brookings convened a panel of policy experts to examine this unique circumstance and discuss what they expect to hear or read in this year’s speech—whenever and however it is delivered.
Panelists explored which legislative priorities the president is likely to propose—with an emphasis on how the administration will deal with a newly emboldened Democratic majority in the House. Will the president highlight policies that his political base supports or will he try to advance bipartisan goals? Can the president expect any bipartisan support from a divided Congress? How will the speech play as the 2020 campaign trail gears up?
After the session, panelists answered questions from the audience.
Agenda
Panel Discussion
Molly E. Reynolds
Senior Fellow - Governance Studies
E.J. Dionne, Jr.
W. Averell Harriman Chair and Senior Fellow - Governance Studies
John Hudak
Deputy Director - Center for Effective Public Management
Senior Fellow - Governance Studies
Vanessa Williamson
Senior Fellow - Governance Studies
Senior Fellow - Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
Benjamin Wittes
Senior Fellow - Governance Studies
Editor-in-chief - Lawfare
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.