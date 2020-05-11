Webinar: Will COVID-19 reverse regional connectivity? Perspectives from South Asia

The recent years have seen a tremendous momentum towards deepening regional connectivity in South Asia and the wider Indo-Pacific. The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic now risk reversing these gains, with countries adopting protectionist tendencies. How are countries in India’s immediate neighbourhood responding to the crisis? As they recalibrate their foreign policies and connectivity strategies, what role do they see for India, China, the US, and other Indo-Pacific powers?

Under its Sambandh Regional Connectivity Initiative, Brookings India will host a webinar to address these questions with comparative perspectives by experts from across the region.

The event will be moderated by Constantino Xavier, Fellow, Foreign Policy & Security Studies, Brookings India, and feature the following speakers:

Munir Khasru, Chairman, Institute for Policy, Advocacy, and Governance, Bangladesh

Dinusha Panditaratne, Non-Resident Fellow, Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute, Sri Lanka

George Varughese, Senior Strategic Advisor, Niti Foundation, Nepal

