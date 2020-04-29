Webinar: Inspired to serve – The future of public service

Americans in military, national, and public service perform a critical role in our everyday lives — defending the homeland, ensuring public safety, responding to disasters, and much more. Today, as our nation battles the coronavirus pandemic, public servants, service members, volunteers, and national service members are the unsung heroes of this crisis, working tirelessly to stem the spread of the virus, to safeguard public health, and to address the social and economic impacts.

In late March, after two-and-a-half years of research, public hearings, and conversations with Americans across the country, the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service released its final report, Inspired to Serve, which offers a bold vision and comprehensive plan to strengthen all forms of service in order to address domestic and security needs, to invigorate civil society, and to strengthen our democracy.

On May 4, in honor of Public Service Recognition Week, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings, in partnership with the National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service, will host a webinar to highlight the critical role of service. Following welcome remarks by Brookings President John R. Allen and Commission Chairman Joseph J. Heck, Brookings Senior Fellow Fiona Hill will moderate a conversation between Allen, Heck, Commissioner Avril Haines, and Brookings Senior Fellow Isabel Sawhill. Questions from the audience will follow the discussion.

Viewers may submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or by joining the conversation on Twitter at #Inspire2Serve.