Webinar: How to reform American government
Twelfth Annual A. Alfred Taubman Forum on Public Policy
The United States is at a major inflection point as the government struggles to contain a widespread pandemic and every facet of life has been upended. The ongoing crisis has exposed government shortcomings and raised questions about performance, efficiency, and effectiveness. The country faces critical issues in terms of public health, the economy, and social well-being. Problems such as political polarization, disinformation, and the weaponization of social media continue to be problematic in the lead-up to the 2020 elections.
On May 5, as part of the twelfth annual A. Alfred Taubman Forum on Public Policy, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar to look at problems of American government and possible structural and institutional reforms. Speakers will discuss how to improve government performance and how to mitigate the effects of disinformation and polarization—all obstacles that hinder good governance.
Viewers can submit questions for panelists by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter at @BrookingsGov.
Agenda
Elaine Kamarck
Founding Director - Center for Effective Public Management
Senior Fellow - Governance Studies
Tom Wheeler
Visiting Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation
Lee Drutman
Senior Fellow, Political Reform Program - New America
