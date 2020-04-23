Webinar: How to reform American government

The United States is at a major inflection point as the government struggles to contain a widespread pandemic and every facet of life has been upended. The ongoing crisis has exposed government shortcomings and raised questions about performance, efficiency, and effectiveness. The country faces critical issues in terms of public health, the economy, and social well-being. Problems such as political polarization, disinformation, and the weaponization of social media continue to be problematic in the lead-up to the 2020 elections.

On May 5, as part of the twelfth annual A. Alfred Taubman Forum on Public Policy, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar to look at problems of American government and possible structural and institutional reforms. Speakers will discuss how to improve government performance and how to mitigate the effects of disinformation and polarization—all obstacles that hinder good governance.

