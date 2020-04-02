Webinar: A conversation with the director of the Missile Defense Agency

The Missile Defense Agency’s mission is to develop and implement a layered missile defense system to defend the United States, its deployed forces, allies, and friends from missile attacks in all phases of flight. However, over the past decade, the missile threat environment has been evolving. While the United States will need to continue to invest in systems designed to deal with legacy ballistic missile threats from states like Iran and North Korea, it must also address emerging threats like hypersonic weapons. How will the United States balance the need to deal with current threats while also making prudent investments to address future threats?

On April 13, the Foreign Policy program at the Brookings Institution will host Vice Admiral Jon A. Hill, director of the Missile Defense Agency, to discuss the agency’s priorities for addressing these threats. Senior Fellow Frank A. Rose will moderate the discussion.

Following the discussion, they will take questions from the audience.