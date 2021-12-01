US-EU cooperation in the Indo-Pacific

This week, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino will meet in Washington, DC to co-chair the second session of the U.S.-EU China Dialogue, launch high-level consultations on the Indo-Pacific, and discuss a range of foreign policy issues.

On December 3, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings will host a webinar to explore the themes discussed during the U.S.-EU dialogue on China, as well as reflect on U.S.-EU cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Following brief introductory remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Secretary General of the EEAS Stefano Sannino, a Q&A moderated by Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the U.S. and Europe at Brookings, will follow.

Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or joining the conversation on Twitter using #USEurope.