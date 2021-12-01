US-EU cooperation in the Indo-Pacific
This week, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Secretary General of the European External Action Service (EEAS) Stefano Sannino will meet in Washington, DC to co-chair the second session of the U.S.-EU China Dialogue, launch high-level consultations on the Indo-Pacific, and discuss a range of foreign policy issues.
On December 3, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings will host a webinar to explore the themes discussed during the U.S.-EU dialogue on China, as well as reflect on U.S.-EU cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. Following brief introductory remarks by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and Secretary General of the EEAS Stefano Sannino, a Q&A moderated by Thomas Wright, director of the Center on the U.S. and Europe at Brookings, will follow.
Viewers can submit questions for speakers by emailing events@brookings.edu or joining the conversation on Twitter using #USEurope.
Agenda
Panel discussion
Stefano Sannino
Secretary General - European External Action Service
Wendy Sherman
Deputy Secretary of State - U.S. Department of State
Thomas Wright
Director - Center on the United States and Europe
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Project on International Order and Strategy
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.