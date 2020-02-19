New York Times op-ed columnist Nicholas Kristof grew up in a part of Oregon that has struggled in recent decades. Around a fourth of those with whom he rode the school bus have since died from drugs, alcohol, suicide, or accidents. These stories of strife aren’t unique to that area, but rather reflect the plight of many working-class families across America. How did we get here? What can public policy do to help? How do we balance personal and collective responsibilities in addressing what’s gone wrong?

On Friday, March 13, the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at Brookings will host Nicholas Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn, authors of “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope,” to discuss these important questions. The authors will sign copies of the book, available for sale after the event.