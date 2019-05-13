The ties that bind: Faith, feminism, and the family

 Skip to main content
On Monday, May 20, the Center on Children and Families at the Brookings Institution convened an event to discuss the findings of a new report, “The Ties that Bind: Is Faith a Global Force for Good or Ill in the Family?” from the Institute for Family Studies and the Wheatley Institution. The report explores the relationship between religion and four important outcomes—relationship quality, fertility, domestic violence, and infidelity—in the United States and 10 other countries in the Americas and Europe. It also explores the complicated relationship between religion and feminism when it comes to family life. The event feature two expert panels responding to various issues in the report.

Agenda

Introduction

Panel #1: Religion, fertility, relationship quality, and domestic violence: What have we learned?

Laurie DeRose

Research Director - World Family Map Project

Professor of Sociology - Georgetown University

Research Assistant Professor - Maryland Population Research Center

Spencer James

Associate Professor, Department of Family Life - Brigham Young University

Panel #2: Faith, feminism, and the contemporary family

Jason S. Carroll

Professor of Marriage and Family Studies - Brigham Young University

