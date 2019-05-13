The ties that bind: Faith, feminism, and the family
Past Event
On Monday, May 20, the Center on Children and Families at the Brookings Institution convened an event to discuss the findings of a new report, “The Ties that Bind: Is Faith a Global Force for Good or Ill in the Family?” from the Institute for Family Studies and the Wheatley Institution. The report explores the relationship between religion and four important outcomes—relationship quality, fertility, domestic violence, and infidelity—in the United States and 10 other countries in the Americas and Europe. It also explores the complicated relationship between religion and feminism when it comes to family life. The event feature two expert panels responding to various issues in the report.
Agenda
Introduction
Panel #1: Religion, fertility, relationship quality, and domestic violence: What have we learned?
Laurie DeRose
Research Director - World Family Map Project
Professor of Sociology - Georgetown University
Research Assistant Professor - Maryland Population Research Center
Spencer James
Associate Professor, Department of Family Life - Brigham Young University
Conrad Hackett
Associate Director of Research - Pew Research Center
Christine Emba
Columnist - The Washington Post
Panel #2: Faith, feminism, and the contemporary family
W. Bradford Wilcox
Director - National Marriage Project, University of Virginia
Hanna Rosin
Co-host, Invisibilia - NPR
Jason S. Carroll
Professor of Marriage and Family Studies - Brigham Young University
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.