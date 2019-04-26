 Skip to main content
The state of the Capital Region’s housing

Across the Capital Region, housing affordability is a growing concern. Between 2010 and 2017, the region added almost twice as many people as housing units. This dwindling housing supply relative to population is a substantial concern for the economic vitality of the region. Where will the Capital Region’s growing population live? How can policy yield housing that is affordable to people of all incomes?

On May 20, the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program and George Washington University’s Center for Washington Area Studies (CWAS) will co-host an event to discuss housing growth and affordability in the Capital Region. The event will start with the presentation of a new report by CWAS Director Leah Brooks. An expert panel will discuss what local governments, developers, and affordable housing advocates can do to make sure the region meets the housing needs of all its residents.

Following the panel discussion, speakers will take questions from the audience.

Agenda

Welcome

Presentation

Leah Brooks

Director, Center for Washington Area Studies - The George Washington University

Introduction

Panel discussion

A.J. Jackson

Executive Vice President, Social Impact Investing - JBG Smith

S

Sarah Coyle Etro

Assistant Director - Loudoun County Department of Family Services

Closing remarks

Jaclene Begley

Nonresident Senior Fellow - Center for Washington Area Studies, George Washington University

