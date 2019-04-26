The state of the Capital Region’s housing
Across the Capital Region, housing affordability is a growing concern. Between 2010 and 2017, the region added almost twice as many people as housing units. This dwindling housing supply relative to population is a substantial concern for the economic vitality of the region. Where will the Capital Region’s growing population live? How can policy yield housing that is affordable to people of all incomes?
On May 20, the Brookings Metropolitan Policy Program and George Washington University’s Center for Washington Area Studies (CWAS) will co-host an event to discuss housing growth and affordability in the Capital Region. The event will start with the presentation of a new report by CWAS Director Leah Brooks. An expert panel will discuss what local governments, developers, and affordable housing advocates can do to make sure the region meets the housing needs of all its residents.
Following the panel discussion, speakers will take questions from the audience.
Agenda
Welcome
Jenny Schuetz
David M. Rubenstein Fellow - Metropolitan Policy Program, Future of the Middle Class Initiative
Presentation
Introduction
Panel discussion
Ally Schweitzer
Reporter, Business and Development - WAMU 88.5
A.J. Jackson
Executive Vice President, Social Impact Investing - JBG Smith
Sarah Coyle Etro
Assistant Director - Loudoun County Department of Family Services
Andrew Jakabovics
Vice President, Policy Development - Enterprise Community Partners
Closing remarks
Jaclene Begley
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Center for Washington Area Studies, George Washington University
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.