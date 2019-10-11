The role of the Federal Trade Commission in privacy and beyond

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) plays an increasingly central role in regulating existing and emerging technologies—including privacy and security, competition, and combating unfair and deceptive consumer practices. As the debate over federal privacy legislation heats up on Capitol Hill, the FTC’s scope of authority and enforcement capability are emerging as key issues.

On October 28, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host FTC Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Christine S. Wilson for a conversation about the agency’s current and future priorities, perspectives on a national data privacy law, and challenges it may face in performing oversight of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence systems, platforms, and social media.

After the discussion, speakers will take audience questions.