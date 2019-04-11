The future of U.S. extended deterrence

In February 2018, the Trump administration released the Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), which seeks to ensure that the United States will continue to maintain a safe, secure, and effective deterrent that protects the U.S. homeland, assures allies, and above all, deters adversaries. The NPR devotes significant attention to extended deterrence and recommends several specific actions to enhance U.S. and allied capabilities. However, in the current security environment, serious questions have emerged about the continued credibility of the U.S. extended deterrent.

On April 24, the Foreign Policy program at Brookings hosted an event featuring a keynote address by Deputy Undersecretary of Defense David Trachtenberg, followed by a panel discussion involving experts and former government officials, to explore the issue in greater detail.