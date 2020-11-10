The Belt and Road Initiative: China-Middle East Cooperation in an Age of Geopolitical Turbulence

On December 16-17, 2019, the Brookings Doha Center (BDC) and the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences (SASS) convened their second annual joint workshop to discuss the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Over the course of two days, prominent experts from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and China discussed and deliberated on the BRI and China-MENA relations more broadly. Initiated by President Xi Jinping in October 2013, the BRI aims to direct considerable resources toward infrastructure projects, including railways, ports, pipelines, and utility and telecommunication networks across more than 60 countries. It also aims to establish the world’s largest platform for economic cooperation, including policy coordination and trade and financial partnerships running through Central Asia, MENA, all the way to Europe.

In the interest of broadening the dialogue and disseminating the findings, the Brookings Doha Center published a summary of the proceedings in November 2020 from the Doha workshop.