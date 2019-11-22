The Republicans began planning their takeover of the Supreme Court thirty years ago. Brett Kavanaugh set his sights on the court right out of law school. In her new book, “Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover,” Washington Post journalist and legal expert Ruth Marcus goes behind the scenes to document the thirty-year mission by conservatives to win a majority on the Supreme Court and the lifelong ambition of Brett Kavanaugh to secure his place in that victory. Marcus answers the most pressing questions surrounding this historical moment: How did Kavanaugh get the nomination? Was Christine Blasey Ford’s testimony credible? What does his confirmation mean for the future of the court? Were the Democrats outgunned from the start?

On December 11, Brookings Senior Fellow Benjamin Wittes will join Marcus for a discussion on the book and how this pivotal moment in modern history will shape the judicial system of America for generations to come.

After the discussion, speakers will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.