Remembering Stephen P. Cohen (1936-2019): His Contribution to U.S.-India Relations and South Asian Studies

Few other scholars had as much impact on South Asian studies in the United States as Professor Stephen P. Cohen, who passed away on October 27, 2019. “Steve” was a popular colleague and mentor to generations of scholars, leaders and policymakers, whether at the University of Illinois as a professor, at the U.S. State Department as an adviser, at the Brookings Institution as a senior fellow, or in his many visits to India and the subcontinent.

Please join us for a public event to remember Stephen P. Cohen’s academic and policy legacy, and the continued relevance of “scholar-practitioners” like him. The discussion will focus on his contribution to the study of India’s strategic and military affairs, India-Pakistan relations, and non-traditional security issues in South Asia.

Agenda

4:00 pm Welcome remarks by Constantino Xavier, Fellow, Brookings India

4:05 pm Opening address by Shivshankar Menon, Distinguished Fellow, Brookings India, and former National Security Advisor

4:20 pm Discussion with panellists

C. Raja Mohan, Director, Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore

Shekhar Gupta, Founder and Editor-in-Chief, ThePrint

Swarna Rajagopalan, Founder and Managing Trustee, Prajnya Trust

Anit Mukherjee, Non-Resident Fellow, Brookings India

Moderator. Tanvi Madan, Director & Senior Fellow, The India Project, The Brookings Institution

5:00 pm Q&A

5:30 pm Concluding remarks

5:35 pm Tea & coffee

This discussion will be open to the press and will be live-streamed.





Due to limited seating availability, participants are required to register their attendance with Nitika Nayar at nnayar@brookingsindia.org.