Pushing the limits: U.S.-Iranian brinkmanship in the Gulf

In May 2018, the United States unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal, under which Iran had restricted its nuclear program in exchange for the removal of economic sanctions against it. Since then, the United States has tightened economic sanctions against Iran, severely limiting its oil exports while Europe has failed to deliver on its promises to provide Iran with economic relief.

Tensions have ramped up further in recent months, as a risky game of brinkmanship in the Gulf pits Iran against the United States and its allies. In the wake of these recent developments, there is a great deal of uncertainty regarding the future of the Iran nuclear deal and concerns that Iran will fast-track its nuclear program, or that current geopolitical skirmishes could result in a full-scale military confrontation.

The Brookings Doha Center is pleased to invite you to a timely panel discussion on the rising tensions between the United States and Iran. During the discussion, panelists will address the following questions: What are the respective strategies of the United States and Iran? What are the chances of a military confrontation versus negotiations? And what is the role of other regional and international players in deescalating tensions in the Gulf?

IMPORTANT: Due to limited available space, this event requires pre-registration. To reserve a place for yourself and/or a guest, please RSVP with the names of those who wish to attend to dohacenter@brookings.edu. Please arrive fifteen minutes before the event’s start time.