Panel Discussion | Discoms’ abilities to serve residential consumers
Abstract:
India has roughly electrified (given a connection to) almost all households, but quality of supply is still a major concern. In addition to not serving with 24×7 power, utilities (Discoms) are under pressure as these new consumers are among the most expensive to serve while also being the least remunerative. How might this equilibrium play out or evolve? Will this shift today’s delicate (semi-) equilibrium of cross-subsidies towards breaking point? What are new regulations or efforts Discoms can consider?
Panelists:
- Karthik Ganesan, Research Fellow, CEEW
- A K Saxena, Senior Fellow and Director, TERI
- Johannes Urpelainen, Professor and Director, ISEP, Johns Hopkins University
- Rahul Tongia, Fellow, Energy and Sustainability, Brookings India (moderator)
