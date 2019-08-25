New advances in transportation are affecting the manner in which people move, services are rendered, and packages are delivered. Developments from autonomous vehicles and remote sensors to unmanned aerial systems are altering transportation and service delivery around the world. Autonomous systems are being deployed in law enforcement, agriculture, fire-fighting, and disaster relief, among other areas. Because of the growing deployment of these systems, there are important issues of privacy, security, regulation, and human safety that need to be resolved.

On September 10, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host an event exploring new advances in transportation and service delivery. Expert panelists will discuss how to think about policy, law, and regulation in these developments. How should state and federal agencies oversee new technologies? What are the benefits and risks? How should we think about new models going forward?

Speakers will take audience questions after the discussion.