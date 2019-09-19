 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Upcoming Event

National service: Rebuilding America’s civic fabric

An event co-hosted by the Brookings Institution and Service Year Alliance

There is no question that America’s civic health is declining. Civic institutions that were the glue of tight-knit American communities — churches, unions, political parties — are disappearing or changing rapidly. In turn, Americans are feeling more isolated and disengaged than ever. At a time when the country is becoming more politically divided, new efforts are necessary to bridge the divide and restore a universal sense of community and belonging. Expanded national service has the potential to bridge that divide by connecting and engaging Americans with others from different economic, racial, and geographic backgrounds, while instilling values of civic responsibility, leadership, and commitment to country.

On October 10, the Future of the Middle Class Initiative at the Brookings Institution and Service Year Alliance will host an event marking the release of a new report on universal national service by John Bridgeland, President of Civic and Vice Chair of Service Year Alliance and John J. DiIulio Jr., Professor of Politics, Religion, and Civil Society at the University of Pennsylvania. The event will feature keynote remarks from Joe Heck of the Commission for Military, National, and Public Service, Jesse Colvin of Service Year Alliance, former Governor of Massachusetts Deval Patrick, , and Barbara Stewart of the Corporation for National and Community Service. The event will conclude with a panel of former and current participants in national service.

Agenda

Welcome

Keynote panel

J

Joe Heck

Chairman - National Commission on Military, National, and Public Service

former Representative (R-NV) - U.S. House of Representatives

Why we need national service

J

John Bridgeland

Former Director - White House Domestic Policy Council under President George W. Bush

Vice Chair - Service Year Alliance

Panel: National service in practice

A
Moderator

Alan Khazei

Co-Founder - City Year

Vice Chair - Service Year Alliance

Closing remarks

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

More

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings