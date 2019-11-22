Artificial intelligence is not the first technology to concern consumers. Overtime, many innovations have frightened users and led to calls for major regulation or restrictions. Inventions such as the telegraph, television, and robots have generated everything from skepticism to outright fear. As AI technology advances, how should we evaluate AI? What measures should be taken to protect consumers? What are the risks and benefits of AI technology?

On December 12, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a panel of experts in a conversation about lessons of history, law, and public opinion for AI development and the ways we can address AI concerns.

After the session, panelists will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.