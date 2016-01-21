How important is lowering the national debt?
Past Event
How important is lowering the national debt?
How much should we worry about the long-term budget outlook? Is a focus on deficit reduction just “old-style thinking” that does not fit the current economic outlook, or should it continue to be an important policy goal? In particular, what are the implications of the extremely low level of long-term interest rates for optimal debt policy? What should policymakers do to address the recent run-up in our nation’s debt and the budgetary challenges of an aging population?
On February 5, the Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at Brookings released a paper by Louise Sheiner and Douglas Elmendorf that aims to shed light on these questions. Olivier Blanchard of the Peterson Institute for International Economics and University of California-Berkeley’s Alan Auerbach responded and joined the authors, and Hutchins Center director David Wessel, for a discussion.
Agenda
Paper
Douglas Elmendorf
Dean and Don K. Price Professor of Public Policy - Harvard Kennedy School of Government
former Director - Congressional Budget Office
Louise Sheiner
The Robert S. Kerr Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Policy Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Response
Olivier Blanchard
C. Fred Bergsten Senior Fellow - Peterson Institute for International Economics
Discussion and Q&A
David Wessel
Director - The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.