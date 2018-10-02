Governing the emerging digital economy
A conversation with NTIA Administrator David Redl
Consumer data privacy, digital commerce, expansion of broadband networks, and many other advancements within the digital economy are becoming increasingly relevant to policymakers. These areas are being debated as the digital economy—which now accounts for 6.5 percent of the U.S. economy, or $1.2 trillion—continues to generate new opportunities for businesses, government and individuals.
On Friday, Oct. 12, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings hosted a fireside chat with David Redl, assistant secretary for communications and information at the Department of Commerce. He also serves as the administrator of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the executive branch agency that is principally responsible for advising the president on telecommunications and information policy. During the discussion, Redl shared how the agency is addressing consumer data privacy through its recent Request for Comments, which is intended to bring some clarity to the agency’s approach to rules that benefit individuals, while giving organizations legal clarity and the flexibility to innovate.
After the session, panelists took questions from the audience.
Agenda
Nicol Turner Lee
Fellow - Governance Studies, Center for Technology Innovation
David Redl
Assistant Secretary for Communications and Information and Administrator, National Telecommunications and Information Administration - U.S. Department of Commerce
