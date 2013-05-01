As the United States emerges from the Great Recession, it is clear that the nation’s economy must be purposefully restructured from one focused inward and characterized by excessive consumption and debt to one that is globally engaged and driven by production and innovation. A growing chorus of leaders is calling for a new growth model, one that creates more and better jobs by engaging rising global demand and attracting global talent and capital. These leaders recognize that only by harnessing the power of cities and metropolitan areas can the country hope to foster job growth in the near term and restructure the economy for the long haul.

On May 15, the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and JPMorgan Chase hosted a forum at Rice University, “Going Global: Greater Houston’s Economic Future,” the second in a series of domestic and international forums being convened this year by the Global Cities Initiative. This is the second year of the five-year initiative. The forum explores how metropolitan-led economic growth—including global trade and investment—are important for job creation, and how Metropolitan Houston can leverage its position in the global market.

Speakers and panels provided context on the region’s position in the global marketplace and offered insight into how area leaders can work together with international partners to expand global trade and enhance Houston’s economic prosperity.

