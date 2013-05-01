 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Series: Global Competitiveness Global Trade and Investment
Past Event

Going Global: Greater Houston’s Economic Future

Past Event

GCI Houston, Rice University - Welcome

Listen To Audio Download the Audio Download
Play Video
Now Playing

Houston Mayor Annise Parker Delivers Opening Remarks – GCI Houston, Rice University

As the United States emerges from the Great Recession, it is clear that the nation’s economy must be purposefully restructured from one focused inward and characterized by excessive consumption and debt to one that is globally engaged and driven by production and innovation. A growing chorus of leaders is calling for a new growth model, one that creates more and better jobs by engaging rising global demand and attracting global talent and capital. These leaders recognize that only by harnessing the power of cities and metropolitan areas can the country hope to foster job growth in the near term and restructure the economy for the long haul.

 

On May 15, the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and JPMorgan Chase hosted a forum at Rice University, “Going Global: Greater Houston’s Economic Future,” the second in a series of domestic and international forums being convened this year by the Global Cities Initiative. This is the second year of the five-year initiative. The forum explores how metropolitan-led economic growth—including global trade and investment—are important for job creation, and how Metropolitan Houston can leverage its position in the global market.

 

Speakers and panels provided context on the region’s position in the global marketplace and offered insight into how area leaders can work together with international partners to expand global trade and enhance Houston’s economic prosperity.

 

Join the conversation on Twitter with hashtag #GlobalCities. Photos courtesy of John Everett.

 

Roundtable Presentations:

 

View Bruce Katz’s presentation on Houston’s next economy »

Download Marek Gotman’s presentation on workforce development (PDF) »

Download Amy Liu’s presentation on regional export planning (PDF) »

 

Bruce Katz, Brookings Vice President & Founding Director, Metropolitan Policy Program

 

Bruce Katz, Brookings Vice President & Founding Director,

Metropolitan Policy Program

 

Gina Luna, chairman of JPMorgan Chase for Houston, at GCI Houston
Gina Luna, Chairman of JPMorgan Chase for Houston

 

Bruce Katz, Brookings Vice President & Founding Director, Metropolitan Policy Program
Bruce Katz, Brookings Vice President & Founding Director, Metropolitan Policy Program

Agenda

Opening Remarks

Presentation

Response Panel

Audience Q&A

Welcome

G

Gina Luna

Houston Market President - JPMorgan Chase

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings