Going Global: Boosting the Economic Future of Greater Los Angeles
As we emerge from the Great Recession, it is clear that our economy must be purposefully restructured from one focused inward and characterized by excessive consumption and debt to one that is globally engaged and driven by production and innovation.
A growing chorus of leaders is calling for a new growth model, one that creates more and better jobs by engaging rising global demand and attracting global talent and capital. These leaders recognize that only by harnessing the power of cities and metropolitan areas can we hope to foster job growth in the near term and restructure our economy for the long haul.
This new imperative forms the basis for the Global Cities Initiative.
On March 21, the Global Cities Initiative hosted a forum in Los Angeles focused on global competitiveness. Speakers and panelists provided context on the position of Greater Los Angeles in the global marketplace and offered insight into how state and metropolitan leaders can work together with international partners to expand global trade and enhance the economic prosperity of the region.
Agenda
Opening Remarks
C.L. Max Nikias
President, University of Southern California
Richard M. Daley
Former Mayor of Chicago
Peter L. Scher
Chairman of the Washington, D.C. Region and Head of Corporate Responsibility - JPMorgan Chase and Co.
Presentation - Greater Los Angeles and the Next Economy
Response Panel - Realizing Los Angeles' Potential as a Global Metro
Moderator: Dr. Ernest Wilson III
Dean, USC Annenberg School of Journalism
Richard Drobnick
Director, Center for International Business Education and Research, USC Marshall School of Business
Scott Ermeti
Vice President of International Business, Pelican Products, Inc.
Robert M. Hertzberg
Chairman of the Board, Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation
Nancy McFadden
Executive Secretary for Legislation, Appointments and Policy, Office of California Governor Jerry Brown
Matthew K. Rose
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, BNSF Railway
Dialouge on Global Economic Engagement
Mickey Kantor
United States Trade Representative 1993-1996
Honorable David Carden
Ambassador, U.S. Mission to ASEAN
Honorable Chan Heng Chee
Ambassador of Singapore to the United States
Richard M. Daley
Former Mayor of Chicago
Honorable Zhang Shaogang
Minister Counselor, Embassy of the People's Republic of China
Keynote Address
Concluding Remarks
