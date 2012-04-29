 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Series: Global Competitiveness Global Trade and Investment
Past Event

Going Global: Boosting the Economic Future of Greater Los Angeles

As we emerge from the Great Recession, it is clear that our economy must be purposefully restructured from one focused inward and characterized by excessive consumption and debt to one that is globally engaged and driven by production and innovation.

 

 

<![CDATA[]]>

A growing chorus of leaders is calling for a new growth model, one that creates more and better jobs by engaging rising global demand and attracting global talent and capital. These leaders recognize that only by harnessing the power of cities and metropolitan areas can we hope to foster job growth in the near term and restructure our economy for the long haul.

This new imperative forms the basis for the Global Cities Initiative.

On March 21, the Global Cities Initiative hosted a forum in Los Angeles focused on global competitiveness. Speakers and panelists provided context on the position of Greater Los Angeles in the global marketplace and offered insight into how state and metropolitan leaders can work together with international partners to expand global trade and enhance the economic prosperity of the region.

 

 

 

IN THE NEWS
Nationwide Push to Boost Exports is Launching in Los Angeles
Los Angeles Times, March 21, 2012

San Diego’s Economic Lifeline: Exports
San Diego Union-Tribune, March 22, 2012

U.S. Global Economic Push Enlists San Diego
NBC San Diego, March 22, 2012

Chase Looks to Help Cities Boost Job Creation
Fox Business, March 26, 2012

 

EVENT IMAGES — Click on thumbnail photograph for full view

 

 

 

 global_cities_port.jpg
The Port of Los Angeles.
 global_cities_forum2.jpg
Michael “Mickey” Kantor, former Secretary of Commerce and U.S. Trade Representative, and Richard Daley, former Chicago mayor and Midwest Chairman of JP Morgan Chase, at the Global Cities Initiative event in Los Angeles.
 global_cities_forum.jpg
Peter Baker, California Chairman of JP Morgan Chase, speaks at the Global Cities Initiative event in Los Angeles.

Agenda

Opening Remarks

P

Peter L. Scher

Chairman of the Washington, D.C. Region and Head of Corporate Responsibility - JPMorgan Chase and Co.

Presentation - Greater Los Angeles and the Next Economy

Response Panel - Realizing Los Angeles' Potential as a Global Metro

R

Richard Drobnick

Director, Center for International Business Education and Research, USC Marshall School of Business

S

Scott Ermeti

Vice President of International Business, Pelican Products, Inc.

N

Nancy McFadden

Executive Secretary for Legislation, Appointments and Policy, Office of California Governor Jerry Brown

Dialouge on Global Economic Engagement

Keynote Address

Concluding Remarks

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Related Topics

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings