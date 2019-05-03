Global Research Network on Terrorism and Technology: The inaugural conference
Past Event
As social media and smartphones have spread across the globe, so too have new and more virulent forms of terrorism. From Syria and Sri Lanka to Christchurch and Pittsburgh, jihadi groups and far-right extremists alike have learned to exploit each new innovation online, be it live-streaming apps or encrypted messaging. The resulting attacks have been devastating in their scope and reach.
On May 15, Brookings hosted the inaugural conference of the Global Research Network on Terrorism and Technology, a new independent consortium that aims to better understand the linkages between terrorism and technology. Led by the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) in the United Kingdom, the Global Research Network seeks to explore how new technologies enable and constrain terrorist activity. How do terrorist networks operate online? What are the ethics of content moderation for technology companies? What is the interplay between online content and offline actions?
The inaugural symposium of the Global Research Network showcased original research on these and related issues. Drawing on independent research from think tanks and universities across the world, the full-day conference featured panels and policy debates from leading experts and analysts on terrorism and technology, and brought together officials and leaders from academia, civil society, government, and the technology sector. By presenting the latest research on terrorism and technology to a wide array of stakeholders, the event aimed to inform policy and technology audiences not just about how terrorist groups exploit technology, but what can be done about it.
The Global Research Network on Terrorism and Technology has received support from the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT), an industry-led initiative comprising Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter.
Agenda
Breakfast and Registration
Welcome
Introduction to the Global Research Network on Terrorism and Technology
Andrew Glazzard
Senior Director National Security Studies - Royal United Services Institute
Erin Saltman
Counter Terrorism and Dangerous Organizations Policy Lead - Facebook
Manager - Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism
Research Panel: Regional Perspectives
Aaditya Dave
Research Analyst - Royal United Services Institute
Navhat Nuraniyah
Analyst - Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict
Kabir Taneja
Associate Fellow - Observer Research Foundation
Haroro J. Ingram
Senior Research Fellow - The George Washington University
Break
Research Panel: Capabilities
Paul Gill
Senior Lecturer - University College London
Stuart Macdonald
Professor - Swansea University
Alastair Fisher
Explorer of Extreme Realms - Human Cognition
Chelsea Daymon
Researcher - American University
Lunch
The Tech Perspective: What is the Current State of Play on User and Content Moderation?
Erin Saltman
Counter Terrorism and Dangerous Organizations Policy Lead - Facebook
Manager - Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism
Chris Meserole
Fellow - Foreign Policy
Research Panel: Regulation, Response, and Partnerships
Florence Keen
Research Fellow - Royal United Services Institute
Uri Ben Yaakov
Senior Researcher and Director for Development - The International Institute for Counter-Terrorism
Alastair Reed
Research Fellow - International Centre for Counter-Terrorism-The Hague
Audrey Alexander
Senior Research Fellow - The George Washington University
Break
Research Panel: Jihadist and Far-Right Terrorism: Online Pathways and Prevention
Daniel L. Byman
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, Center for Middle East Policy
Amy-Louise Watkin
Researcher - Swansea University
Joe Whittaker
Researcher - Swansea University
Tamar Mitts
Assistant Professor - Columbia University
Policy Panel: The Future of Tech & Terrorism
Bill Braniff
Director - National Consortium for the Study of Terrorism and Responses to Terrorism
Colin Clarke
Senior Research Fellow - The Soufan Center
Andrew Glazzard
Senior Director National Security Studies - Royal United Services Institute
Closing Remarks
Networking and Refreshments
More Information
