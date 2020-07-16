 Skip to main content
Fixing America’s payment system: The role of banks and fintech

A conversation with Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks

America’s outdated payment system makes it more expensive to be poor. In a nation where half of all families live paycheck to paycheck, it still takes days for paychecks to clear and bill payments to process. The result costs those families and businesses billions of dollars, increasing reliance on overdraft fees, payday loans, and check cashers. In a world where information moves at light speed, money moves much slower. Why? How can we fix it?

On Wednesday, July 29, the Brookings Center on Regulation and Markets will host Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks to present his ideas on how to improve America’s payment system and accelerate the velocity of money. As the regulator of America’s national banks and a leading expert on financial technology he has a key role potentially solving this problem. Following a conversation with the Comptroller, a panel of experts will react to the Comptroller’s comments and offer their own takes on the payments problem and how to fix it.

Viewers can submit questions and join the conversation by emailing events@brookings.edu or via Twitter using #FixPayments.

Agenda

Introduction

Keynote

Brian Brooks

Acting Comptroller of the Currency - Office of the Comptroller of the Currency

Panel discussion

Chris Brummer

Faculty Director - Institute of International Economic Law

Agnes N. Williams Research Professor - Georgetown University

More Information

