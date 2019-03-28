 Skip to main content
Series: Brookings India Foreign Policy Emerging Voices Network
Emerging Voices Reception with Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India

Brookings India organised the eleventh meeting of its Foreign Policy Emerging Voices Network in New Delhi. The informal reception was with Ambassador of Israel to India Dr. Ron Malka. Malka informally interacted with the attendees and talked about the growing ties and the close relationship between Israel and India.

The Emerging Voices Network receptions, begun in 2016, are meant to facilitate interactions between emerging leaders in Indian foreign policy – including from the government, private sector, universities, think tanks, non-profit organizations, and media – and members of the foreign diplomatic community. 

