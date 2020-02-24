Educating for democracy: Lessons from the teaching profession
How can education help uphold principles of democratic governance and lead the way for students and societies? A new book “On Education and Democracy: 25 lessons from the Teaching Profession” looks at how teachers, teacher organizations, and the communities they serve can take a leading role in sustaining and advancing democracy worldwide at a time when it is under dire threat.
On March 17, book co-author and president of Education International, Susan Hopgood, will share select lessons related to educating for democracy that educators and their organizations have learned throughout history. Following the presentation, a robust panel discussion will focus on how quality education can address the challenges democracy faces today, with a special emphasis on the importance of global citizenship, diversity and inclusion, media literacy, and patriotism versus nationalism.
A reception will follow the event.
Agenda
Presentation
Susan Hopgood
President, Education International
Federal Secretary - Australian Education Union
Panel discussion
Andre M. Perry
Fellow - Metropolitan Policy Program
Rebecca Winthrop
Co-director - Center for Universal Education
Senior Fellow - Global Economy and Development
Sterling Speirn
Senior Fellow - National Conference on Citizenship
Lily Eskelsen García
President - National Education Association
Randi Weingarten
President - American Federation of Teachers, AFL-CIO
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.