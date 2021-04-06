Do US-China educational exchanges serve American interests?
Over the past half-century, people-to-people ties have served as the core of the U.S.-China relationship, forming bonds across the Pacific that have endured ups and downs. Yet events over the past several years — a trade war, political tensions, concerns about espionage and influence activities, rising incidents of anti-Asian racism, and a global pandemic — have fomented distrust on both sides of the Pacific. After years of increasing numbers of Chinese students and researchers coming to the United States, the trend has reversed. For some, this shift toward declining numbers of Chinese students and researchers was an overdue correction to better protect America against threats from China and prevent China from capitalizing on American know-how to accelerate its own progress. For others, the reduction in educational exchanges has led to irreplaceable economic losses and missed opportunities to elevate academic discourse and advance people-to-people connections. In this evolving environment, serious discourse is needed to discern the risks and benefits of past and present educational exchanges and determine what policy adjustments might best advance American interests in the years to come.
On April 12, the John L. Thornton China Center at Brookings will provide a venue for American policymakers and education administrators to offer perspectives on the current state of U.S.-China educational exchanges and the future direction of such programs.
Viewers can submit questions via email to events@brookings.edu or on Twitter using #USChina.
Agenda
Welcoming remarks
The government and NGO perspective
Julia Chang Bloch
President, US-China Education Trust
Richard Stengel
Strategic Advisor - Snap Inc.
Former Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs - U.S. Department of State
Cheng Li
Director - John L. Thornton China Center
Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy
The higher education perspective
Lee Bollinger
President - Columbia University
Kurt Dirks
Vice Chancellor for International Affairs - Washington University in St. Louis
Director - McDonnell International Scholars Academy
Jeffrey Lehman
Vice Chancellor - NYU Shanghai
Ted Mitchell
President - American Council on Education
Susan A. Thornton
Senior Fellow, Paul Tsai China Center, Yale Law School
Nonresident Senior Fellow - Foreign Policy, John L. Thornton China Center
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.
More
Shaping Ireland’s future at home and in the world
Under Xi, China appears to have adopted the mantra that it is better to be feared than liked. China is committed to sending a message that it will not take a punch without throwing a counterpunch.