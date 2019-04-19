Dialogue on a roadmap to reducing child poverty
Past Event
Introduction, overview, and keynote speaker
Introduction, overview, and keynote speaker
Panel 1: Perspectives on “A Roadmap to Reducing Child Poverty”
Panel 2: National and state policy perspectives
As of 2015, 9.6 million American children lived in households with incomes below the poverty line. A multitude of evidence suggests that a lack of adequate economic resources within families compromises children’s abilities to develop, adversely affecting future outcomes for children and society as a whole. Recognizing this challenge to America’s future, the U.S. Congress recently asked the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine (NASEM) to conduct a comprehensive study of child poverty in the United States and to identify evidence-based programs and policies for halving the number of children living in poverty within 10 years. NASEM appointed a committee with expertise in economics, psychology, cognitive science, public policy, education, sociology, and pediatrics to conduct the study and issue a report.
On May 9, the Brookings Institution hosted an event to discuss the subsequent report, “A Roadmap to Reducing Child Poverty.” The event featured comments from Greg Duncan, who served as Chair of the Committee on Building an Agenda to Reduce the Number of Children in Poverty by Half in 10 Years, as well as a panel discussion on the report, its recommendations, and barriers to implementation. A second panel highlighted national and state policy perspectives of the consensus study report.
Agenda
Introduction and overview
Ron Haskins
The Cabot Family Chair
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Co-Director - Center on Children and Families
Keynote speaker
Panel 1: Perspectives on “A Roadmap to Reducing Child Poverty”
Ron Haskins
The Cabot Family Chair
Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Co-Director - Center on Children and Families
Dolores Acevedo Garcia
Director - Institute for Child Youth and Family Policy, Brandeis University
Timothy Smeeding
Lee Rainwater Distinguished Professor of Public Affairs and Economics - University of Wisconsin-Madison
Michael R. Strain
Director and John G. Searle Scholar, Economic Policy Studies - American Enterprise Insitute
Panel 2: National and state policy perspectives
Christine James-Brown
President and CEO - Child Welfare League of America. Inc.
Bruce Lesley
President - First Focus
Beverly (B.J.) Walker
President - INTHEPUBLICWAY, Inc
LaDonna Pavetti
Vice President, Family Income Support Policy - Center on Budget and Policy Priorities
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.