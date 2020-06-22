Can we end corruption in oil, gas, and mining?

Corruption in extractive industries is a barrier to good governance and sustainable development around the globe. In many resource-rich countries, systemic poverty is exacerbated by endemic corruption. The so-called “resource curse” suggests that some of these countries are actually worse off because of corruption and other consequences of natural resource extraction. But there is hope. Research and practice in recent years suggest that transparency, accountability, and participation (“TAP”) can be part of the answer. To explore that basket of solutions, in 2017, The Brookings Institution, with Results for Development and the Natural Resource Governance Institute, launched the Leveraging Transparency to Reduce Corruption (LTRC) project.

On July 1, Governance Studies at Brookings will host a webinar exploring solutions to the challenges of corruption along the natural resource value chain globally. Panelists will discuss key takeaways from a forthcoming LTRC report, which include an analysis of the history, successes, and limitations of anti-corruption initiatives to date, and the introduction of a framework to guide future work. They will also discuss corruption risks in natural resource governance in the era of COVID-19 and the implications of the pandemic on global anti-corruption research initiatives such as LTRC.

