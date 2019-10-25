Can algorithms alone reduce online biases?

Growing concern over how much bias is embedded in algorithmic systems has led some to call for more civil and human rights guardrails to protect certain groups. However, academics, policymakers, and civil society organizations still lack agreement on the scope of the problems, whether they are related to technical features or historical realities, and methods for identifying and mitigating online biases—from flawed facial recognition systems to discriminatory health care algorithms.

On November 12, the Center for Technology Innovation at Brookings will host a panel of experts in a conversation that unpacks how biases within machine learning algorithms play out differently for online users and what policies are currently being introduced to address these concerns.

After the session, panelists will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.