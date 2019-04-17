 Skip to main content
Search
View all Events
Series: Building Healthy Neighborhoods
Past Event

Braiding and blending funds to promote social determinants of health

An event from the Brookings Institution’s Braiding and Blending Working Group

Past Event

Welcome and introduction, Panel 1: What Is Braiding & Blending and Why Is It Important?

Listen To Audio Download the Audio Download
Welcome and introduction, Panel 1: What Is Braiding & Blending and Why Is It Important?
Play Video
Now Playing

Welcome and introduction, Panel 1: What Is Braiding & Blending and Why Is It Important?

Panel 2: Organizations Currently Engaged in Flexible Budgeting
Play Video
Now Playing

Panel 2: Organizations Currently Engaged in Flexible Budgeting

Panel 3: Innovative Policy Steps to Support Braiding & Blending of Funds
Play Video
Now Playing

Panel 3: Innovative Policy Steps to Support Braiding & Blending of Funds

On May 1, 2019, the Brookings Institution’s Braiding and Blending Working Group hosted an event on how to establish more flexible funding strategies to improve community health and economic mobility. The event began with an introduction to the topic of “braiding and blending” funds from different sources and the challenges of achieving such flexible funding. A panel then deepened the conversation by providing examples and lessons from governments and organizations in the field. A second panel discussion assessed policy steps that could be taken to facilitate a better environment for addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with braiding and blending funds.

This public event is part of an ongoing project at Brookings focusing on encouraging cross-sector collaboration to improve community health and economic mobility. As part of this project, the working group recently collaborated with the Urban Institute’s Pay for Success Initiative (PFSI) to release a blog series on Uniting funding streams for health and social innovation. You can access more on the Brookings Health-Economic Mobility project here: https://www.brookings.edu/series/building-healthy-neighborhoods/

 

Agenda

Welcome and introduction

Panel 1: What Is Braiding & Blending and Why Is It Important?

Panel 2: Organizations Currently Engaged in Flexible Budgeting

A

Ana Novais

Deputy Director - Rhode Island Department of Health

P

Patricia Valentine

Executive Deputy Director for Integrated Program Services - Allegheny County

Panel 3: Innovative Policy Steps to Support Braiding & Blending of Funds

J

John Tambornino

Senior Advisor, Evidence Team, Office of Economic Policy - White House Office of Management and Budget

The Brookings Institution-hosted Braiding & Blending Working Group

Stuart Butler, Brookings Institution
Marcela Cabello, Brookings Institution
Amy Clary, National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP)
Krista Drobac, Aligning for Health
Anne De Biasi, Trust for America’s Health (TFAH)
Ann Flagg, American Public Human Services Association (APHSA)
Len Nichols, George Mason University
Melissa Quick, Aligning for Health
Jill Rosenthal, National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP)
Kathy Stack, CEO, KB Stack Consulting
Kelly Walsh, Urban Institute
Sandra Wilkniss, National Governor’s Association (NGA)

More Information

To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.

Get a weekly events calendar from Brookings