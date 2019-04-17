Braiding and blending funds to promote social determinants of health
An event from the Brookings Institution’s Braiding and Blending Working Group
Past Event
Welcome and introduction, Panel 1: What Is Braiding & Blending and Why Is It Important?
Panel 2: Organizations Currently Engaged in Flexible Budgeting
Panel 3: Innovative Policy Steps to Support Braiding & Blending of Funds
On May 1, 2019, the Brookings Institution’s Braiding and Blending Working Group hosted an event on how to establish more flexible funding strategies to improve community health and economic mobility. The event began with an introduction to the topic of “braiding and blending” funds from different sources and the challenges of achieving such flexible funding. A panel then deepened the conversation by providing examples and lessons from governments and organizations in the field. A second panel discussion assessed policy steps that could be taken to facilitate a better environment for addressing the challenges and opportunities associated with braiding and blending funds.
This public event is part of an ongoing project at Brookings focusing on encouraging cross-sector collaboration to improve community health and economic mobility. As part of this project, the working group recently collaborated with the Urban Institute’s Pay for Success Initiative (PFSI) to release a blog series on Uniting funding streams for health and social innovation. You can access more on the Brookings Health-Economic Mobility project here: https://www.brookings.edu/series/building-healthy-neighborhoods/
Agenda
Welcome and introduction
Panel 1: What Is Braiding & Blending and Why Is It Important?
Kathy Stack
CEO - KB Stack Consulting
Sandra Wilkniss
Program Director, Health Division - National Governors Association
Panel 2: Organizations Currently Engaged in Flexible Budgeting
Anne De Biasi
Director of Policy Development - Trust for America’s Health
Ana Novais
Deputy Director - Rhode Island Department of Health
Pamela Brown
Executive Director - Anne Arundel County Partnership for Children, Youth and Families (Maryland)
Patricia Valentine
Executive Deputy Director for Integrated Program Services - Allegheny County
Panel 3: Innovative Policy Steps to Support Braiding & Blending of Funds
Sandra Wilkniss
Program Director, Health Division - National Governors Association
Amy Clary
Senior Policy Associate - National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP)
Len Nichols
Director of the Center for Health Policy Research and Ethics - George Mason University
Sue Polis
Program Director - National League of Cities
John Tambornino
Senior Advisor, Evidence Team, Office of Economic Policy - White House Office of Management and Budget
The Brookings Institution-hosted Braiding & Blending Working Group
Stuart Butler, Brookings Institution
Marcela Cabello, Brookings Institution
Amy Clary, National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP)
Krista Drobac, Aligning for Health
Anne De Biasi, Trust for America’s Health (TFAH)
Ann Flagg, American Public Human Services Association (APHSA)
Len Nichols, George Mason University
Melissa Quick, Aligning for Health
Jill Rosenthal, National Academy for State Health Policy (NASHP)
Kathy Stack, CEO, KB Stack Consulting
Kelly Walsh, Urban Institute
Sandra Wilkniss, National Governor’s Association (NGA)
More Information
