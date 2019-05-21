Hardly a day passes without some news about autonomous transportation. Apple, Uber, Waymo, Tesla, Ford, GM, Toyota – it seems as if every automotive and tech company has its horse in the race to bring driverless cars to the United States. And for good reason: driver error is a major cause of automotive deaths in America. But, safety is only one potential upside to autonomous vehicles. Traffic efficiencies, environmental benefits, and the potential for shorter commute times have all been touted as benefits.

Panelists at Autonomous Cars: Science, Technology, and Policy will discuss a specific type of autonomy: infrastructure-enabled autonomous vehicles. Engineers, researchers, economists, and government officials will provide a realistic outlook on the current state of driverless cars. Join us on July 25 at the Brookings Institution for a full-day conference on how connecting vehicles to smart infrastructure will transform the future of transportation.

A light breakfast will be served starting at 8:30 a.m.