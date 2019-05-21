Autonomous cars: Science, technology, and policy
An event from the Brookings Institution, the Mays Innovation Research Center at Texas A&M, and the Transportation Institute at the University of Florida
Hardly a day passes without some news about autonomous transportation. Apple, Uber, Waymo, Tesla, Ford, GM, Toyota – it seems as if every automotive and tech company has its horse in the race to bring driverless cars to the United States. And for good reason: driver error is a major cause of automotive deaths in America. But, safety is only one potential upside to autonomous vehicles. Traffic efficiencies, environmental benefits, and the potential for shorter commute times have all been touted as benefits.
Panelists at Autonomous Cars: Science, Technology, and Policy will discuss a specific type of autonomy: infrastructure-enabled autonomous vehicles. Engineers, researchers, economists, and government officials will provide a realistic outlook on the current state of driverless cars. Join us on July 25 at the Brookings Institution for a full-day conference on how connecting vehicles to smart infrastructure will transform the future of transportation.
A light breakfast will be served starting at 8:30 a.m.
Agenda
Welcome
Adam Looney
Director - Center on Regulation and Markets
Joseph A. Pechman Senior Fellow - Economic Studies, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center
Introductions
Lily Elefteriadou
Director - UF Transportation Institute (UFTI)
Korok Ray
Director - Mays Innovation Research Center, Texas A&M University
Engineering presentation 1: Autonomous vehicles, traffic, and humans
Lily Elefteriadou
Director - UF Transportation Institute (UFTI)
Carl D. Crane, III
Director - Center for Intelligent Machines and Robotics (CIMAR), University of Florida
Sherrilene Classen
Professor and Chair - Department of Occupational Therapy, University of Florida
Sanjay Ranka
Professor - Computer and Information Science and Engineering, University of Florida
Engineering Presentation 2: Smart Infrastructure
Swaminathan Gopalswamy
Director - Connected Autonomous Safe Transportation Program, Texas A&M University
Srikanth Saripalli
Associate Professor - Department of Mechanical Engineering, Texas A&M University
Sivakumar Rathinam
Associate Professor - Department of Mechanical Engineering, Texas A&M University
Swaroop Darbha
Technical Director - Connected Autonomous Safe Transportation Program, Texas A&M University
Keynote Speaker
Panel 1: Policy issues
Korok Ray
Director - Mays Innovation Research Center, Texas A&M University
David Strickland
Partner - Venable
Rick Geddes
Founding Director - Cornell University Program in Infrastructure Policy
Clifford Winston
Searle Freedom Trust Senior Fellow - Economic Studies
Panel 2: Public and private sector collaboration
Tom Madrecki
Director of Urban Innovation and Mobility - UPS
Tom Byron
Assistant Secretary - Strategic Development, Florida Department of Transportation
Baruch Feigenbaum
Assistant Director of Transportation Policy - Reason Foundation
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.