Autonomous cars: Science, technology, and policy

An event from the Brookings Institution, the Mays Innovation Research Center at Texas A&M, and the Transportation Institute at the University of Florida

Hardly a day passes without some news about autonomous transportation. Apple, Uber, Waymo, Tesla, Ford, GM, Toyota – it seems as if every automotive and tech company has its horse in the race to bring driverless cars to the United States. And for good reason: driver error is a major cause of automotive deaths in America. But, safety is only one potential upside to autonomous vehicles. Traffic efficiencies, environmental benefits, and the potential for shorter commute times have all been touted as benefits.

Panelists at Autonomous Cars: Science, Technology, and Policy will discuss a specific type of autonomy: infrastructure-enabled autonomous vehicles. Engineers, researchers, economists, and government officials will provide a realistic outlook on the current state of driverless cars. Join us on July 25 at the Brookings Institution for a full-day conference on how connecting vehicles to smart infrastructure will transform the future of transportation.

A light breakfast will be served starting at 8:30 a.m.

Agenda

Welcome

Introductions

K

Korok Ray

Director - Mays Innovation Research Center, Texas A&M University

Engineering presentation 1: Autonomous vehicles, traffic, and humans

C

Carl D. Crane, III

Director - Center for Intelligent Machines and Robotics (CIMAR), University of Florida

S

Sherrilene Classen

Professor and Chair - Department of Occupational Therapy, University of Florida

S

Sanjay Ranka

Professor - Computer and Information Science and Engineering, University of Florida

Engineering Presentation 2: Smart Infrastructure

S
Moderator

Swaminathan Gopalswamy

Director - Connected Autonomous Safe Transportation Program, Texas A&M University

S

Srikanth Saripalli

Associate Professor - Department of Mechanical Engineering, Texas A&M University

S

Sivakumar Rathinam

Associate Professor - Department of Mechanical Engineering, Texas A&M University

S

Swaroop Darbha

Technical Director - Connected Autonomous Safe Transportation Program, Texas A&M University

Keynote Speaker

Derek Kan

Under Secretary for Policy - U.S. Department of Transportation

Panel 1: Policy issues

K
Moderator

Korok Ray

Director - Mays Innovation Research Center, Texas A&M University

R

Rick Geddes

Founding Director - Cornell University Program in Infrastructure Policy

Panel 2: Public and private sector collaboration

T

Tom Byron

Assistant Secretary - Strategic Development, Florida Department of Transportation

