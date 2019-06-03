Arab Spring 2.0? The shifting sands of MENA politics

In April 2019, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika and Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir were ousted from power, following months of protests. A few weeks on, the political outlook for Algeria and Sudan is uncertain, with the protesters and militaries having reached a standoff. The unrest in these two countries has stirred anxiety among neighboring governments, and some scholars have proposed that the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region could soon witness an “Arab Spring 2.0.”

In the wake of the recent events in Algeria and Sudan, there is a great deal of hope among protesters and onlookers that the region is on the cusp of a more democratic and verdant future. However, there are also serious concerns about the potential for true regime change, as well as about how governments and militaries might respond to renewed protests.

This panel discussion will explore the prospects for political change and large-scale protest movements in the MENA region. It will address the following questions: Will the protesters in Algeria and Sudan succeed in ousting the old regimes? Could protest movements spread to other MENA countries in a way that recalls the 2010-2011 uprisings? And what lessons, if any, have been learned from the failed protest movements in Egypt, Syria, Libya, and Yemen?

