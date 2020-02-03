AI, predictive analytics, and criminal justice

As technology becomes more sophisticated, artificial intelligence (AI) is permeating into new parts of society and being used in criminal justice to assess risks for those in pre-trial or on probation. Predictive analytics raise several questions concerning bias, accuracy, and fairness. Observers worry that these tools replicate injustice and lead to unfair outcomes in pre-trial hearings, detention, and incarceration.

On February 19, Governance Studies at Brookings will host an event to address the challenges of federal risk assessment instruments in the criminal justice system. Panelists will discuss the implications of AI on criminal justice and ways to improve criminal justice reform initiatives.

After the panel, speakers will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.