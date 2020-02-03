AI, predictive analytics, and criminal justice
As technology becomes more sophisticated, artificial intelligence (AI) is permeating into new parts of society and being used in criminal justice to assess risks for those in pre-trial or on probation. Predictive analytics raise several questions concerning bias, accuracy, and fairness. Observers worry that these tools replicate injustice and lead to unfair outcomes in pre-trial hearings, detention, and incarceration.
On February 19, Governance Studies at Brookings will host an event to address the challenges of federal risk assessment instruments in the criminal justice system. Panelists will discuss the implications of AI on criminal justice and ways to improve criminal justice reform initiatives.
After the panel, speakers will take audience questions. This event will be webcast live.
Agenda
Panel
Darrell M. West
Vice President and Director - Governance Studies
Founding Director - Center for Technology Innovation
Sakira Cook
Program Director, Justice Reform - The Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights
Edwina Dorch
Professor, Retired - Texas A&M University
Faye Taxman
University Professor; Director, Center for Advancing Correctional Excellence! - George Mason University
More Information
To subscribe or manage your subscriptions to our top event topic lists, please visit our event topics page.