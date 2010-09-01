The Impact of No Child Left Behind on Students, Teachers, and Schools [with Comments and Discussion]

The controversial No Child Left Behind Act (NCLB) brought

test-based school accountability to scale across the United States. This study

draws together results from multiple data sources to identify how the new

accountability systems developed in response to NCLB have influenced student

achievement, school-district finances, and measures of school and teacher

practices. Our results indicate that NCLB brought about targeted gains in the

mathematics achievement of younger students, particularly those from disadvantaged

backgrounds. However, we find no evidence that NCLB improved

student achievement in reading. School-district expenditure increased significantly

in response to NCLB, and these increases were not matched by federal

revenue. Our results suggest that NCLB led to increases in teacher compensation

and the share of teachers with graduate degrees. We find evidence that

NCLB shifted the allocation of instructional time toward math and reading, the

subjects targeted by the new accountability systems.